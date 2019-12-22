Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Pivotal Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Pivotal Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Pivotal Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

