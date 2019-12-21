Zacks Investment Research Lowers SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) to Sell

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $27.55 on Thursday. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

