Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGB. Scotiabank lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut Taseko Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.90.

Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 380,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,717. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 751,444 shares during the period.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

