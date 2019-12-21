Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMNB. ValuEngine downgraded American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American National BankShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. American National BankShares has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.09 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 18.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 29,833.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 1,096.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

