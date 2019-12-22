Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.67.

CM opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com