Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntelGenx is a drug delivery company focused on the development of oral controlled-release products as well as novel rapidly disintegrating delivery systems. The Company uses its unique multiple layer delivery system to provide zero-order release of active drugs in the gastro-intestinal tract. IntelGenx has also developed novel delivery technologies for the rapid delivery of pharmaceutically active substances in the oral cavity based on its experience with rapidly disintegrating films. The Company’s research and development pipeline includes products for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain management, hypertension and smoking cessation. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IntelGenx Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IntelGenx Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.37.

IntelGenx Technologies stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 792.90% and a negative return on equity of 162.47%. Equities analysts forecast that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

