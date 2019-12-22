Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to “Hold”

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

