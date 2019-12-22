Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QMCO. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quantum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Quantum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Quantum stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quantum will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $5,576,925.00. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

