Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSAAY remained flat at $$1.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

