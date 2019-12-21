Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

SSKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

