Zacks: Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

JRSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $6.30 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 8.87.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com