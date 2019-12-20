Zacks: OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Given $18.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OFS Credit an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

OFS Credit stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter worth $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

