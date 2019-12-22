Zacks: Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Park City Group an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PCYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of Park City Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $101.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 323,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 162,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park City Group (PCYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com