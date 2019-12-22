Zacks: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given $39.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $39.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Simulations Plus an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,495,520. 31.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 253,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $610.30 million, a P/E ratio of 73.54 and a beta of -0.37. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

