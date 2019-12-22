Zacks: Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Twin River Worldwide’s rating score has declined by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $25.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Twin River Worldwide an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRWH shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 3,889.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after buying an additional 1,474,727 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,650,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 1,224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 821,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 759,178 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.55 million. Research analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

