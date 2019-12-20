Zap (ZAP) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Zap has a total market cap of $283,226.00 and approximately $8,736.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.17 or 0.06797059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001463 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.