Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $236.52 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $28.84 or 0.00391961 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, BTC-Alpha and Upbit. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $236.52 million and approximately $113.44 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00072566 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00099267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001312 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,200,306 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, Graviex, BX Thailand, LocalTrade, Crex24, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Coinroom, CoinExchange, OKEx, Coinrail, Instant Bitex, BiteBTC, Altcoin Trader, CoinEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, GOPAX, BTC-Alpha, Braziliex, BigONE, Kuna, Allcoin, Kraken, Ovis, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, BCEX, Huobi, BitBay, BTC Trade UA, LBank, Mercatox, Gemini, Sistemkoin, C2CX, OTCBTC, CEX.IO, Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptomate, WEX, Bitinka, Bithumb, Bitlish, YoBit and Coinut. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.