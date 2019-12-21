Zcoin Price Reaches $3.09 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. Zcoin has a market cap of $27.99 million and $2.07 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00042882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Sistemkoin, Indodax and Binance. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.11 or 0.01782754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.02607546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00556886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00632952 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,071,843 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Indodax, Binance, Koinex, Coinroom, Upbit, CoinExchange, Huobi, Sistemkoin, QBTC, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, BX Thailand and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.