Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 1,700 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $129,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,984.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZEN opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,860,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,912,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,133,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,837 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,198,000 after acquiring an additional 296,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,106,000 after acquiring an additional 227,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 940,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

