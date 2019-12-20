ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.0177 on Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $194,655.00 and $320.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 22,939,582 coins and its circulating supply is 11,028,117 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.