ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ZEON stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

About ZEONS CORP/SH SH

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

