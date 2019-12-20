Zetacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,006.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 67.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $196,042.00 and approximately $10,006.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,206.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.02633460 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00555880 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00019774 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000547 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,790,200 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.