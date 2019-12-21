ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $106.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $776,340.00 and $106.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.46 or 0.06767040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030025 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.