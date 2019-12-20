Zilliqa (ZIL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.70 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Coinhub and UEX. Zilliqa has a market cap of $49.40 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.01224205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120116 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,055,629,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,764,162,234 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, Coinhub, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Korbit, FCoin, Gate.io, GOPAX, DragonEX, OOOBTC, Tokenomy, WazirX, Bithumb, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, Coinone, DDEX, OKEx, AirSwap, Kucoin, UEX, DEx.top, BitMart, Binance, IDEX, OTCBTC, Huobi, Koinex, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.