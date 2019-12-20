Zoomba (ZBA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $5,338.00 and $2.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zoomba has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptohub and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00798284 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000902 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000542 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

ZBA is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.