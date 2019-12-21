Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 887 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $41,689.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $340,200.00.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.42 and a beta of 1.22. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $89.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

