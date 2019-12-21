ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE ZTO opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.55. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 647,446 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,215,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 197,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,546,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.