Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZYNE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $6.21 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after buying an additional 1,014,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 691,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

