Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 15,625 Shares

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $97,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at $447,331.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $47,668.68.

On Monday, October 7th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 148,317 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $889,902.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 28,943 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $167,579.97.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 314.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 64.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 1,556.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 107.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,161,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 600,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

